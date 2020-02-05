|
Cassidy, Howard
Howard W. Cassidy, 61, of Westerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2020 in Venice FL. Memorial service Saturday, February 8. Family will receive callers from 9-11AM with service immediately following at Church of Messiah, 51 N State Street, Westerville. A light lunch reception to follow service. Arrangements were handled by Toale and Sons Funeral home Wiegand Chapel, Sarasota, FL. For online condolences please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020