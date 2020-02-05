Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Messiah
51 N State Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
Service
Following Services
Church of Messiah
51 N State Street
Westerville, OH
View Map
Howard W. Cassidy, 61, of Westerville, OH, passed away unexpectedly January 24, 2020 in Venice FL. Memorial service Saturday, February 8. Family will receive callers from 9-11AM with service immediately following at Church of Messiah, 51 N State Street, Westerville. A light lunch reception to follow service. Arrangements were handled by Toale and Sons Funeral home Wiegand Chapel, Sarasota, FL. For online condolences please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
