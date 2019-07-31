|
|
Cline, Howard
1954 - 2019
Howard Dale Cline, age 64, of New Albany, OH. Went home to be with his Lord and Savior July 30, 2019. Howard was an avid golfer. Member of Jersey Baptist Church. Survived by his wife of years, Debra Cline; mother, Wanda Cline; sister-in-law, Lori Cline; a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father William "Bill" Cline, and brother Stuart (Lori) Cline. Friends may call at JERSEY BAPTIST CHURCH, 13260 Morse Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, Saturday 9-10am, where service will be held Saturday at 10am. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany, OH. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019