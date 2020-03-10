|
Bentley, Howard J.
1920 - 2020
Howard J. Bentley, age 99, of Grove City, went to heaven on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded in his last hours by his loving family. He was born December 8, 1920 in Letitia, KY, a son of the late William Sherman Bentley and Laura B. Bentley. Howard's life touched many others, and he was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed sharing his life's story which spanned many experiences. He grew up in Greenup County, Kentucky on a farm, worked in his family's general store, and enjoyed hunting. He drove a school bus and served as a postmaster while still in high school before being called into the Army. Howard honorably served his country in the 96th Infantry Division of the Army in World War II in the Philippines and Okinawa, and was called back to duty to serve in the Korean War. He was heavily decorated for his service receiving an Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon, a Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and four Bronze Stars for heroic achievement, as well as a Presidential Unit Citation and many other accommodations. After his honorable discharge, he worked on the railroad and was a Dept. Superintendent and Yardmaster with CSX Railroad at his retirement in 1983. He and his wife Mildred enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., and after retirement especially enjoyed 30 winters fishing in Florida with friends and family. Howard was a devoted member of Community of Christ, and served as a Deacon in Hammond, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Lucasville, and Grove City, Ohio. He was a long-time member of the Harrison Fullerton Masonic Lodge in South Shore, Kentucky where he rose to the level of 32nd degree. In his last years, he was active with the American Legion in Grove City, serving as the oldest member of the Honor Guard. He was a Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, given by the governor in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service. Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mildred Mullins Bentley, four brothers Wesley, Elmer "Roy", John V., and Paul "Bud" Bentley, four sisters Ollie Ratliff, Beulah Collier, Ota Hunt, and Elta Mae Bentley, and son-in-law Jeffrey Downey Lake. He is survived by his daughters, Katrina (David) Orin of Grove City, and Beverly (Ken) McClary of Hernando, FL; six grandchildren, Edwin (Stacy) Taylor, Jeffrey David (Missy) Lake, Kari (Joshua) Sheppard, Timothy Taylor, Kimberly (Michael) Ginty, and Gini Samantha Eck; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Betty VanHorn of Indianapolis, IN and Wanda (Don) Dillow of South Shore, KY; and brother, Robert "Bob" (Charlotte) Bentley of South Shore, KY. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends who will miss him. Funeral services will be conducted 1:30 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Grove City Congregation of the Community of Christ, 1255 Stringtown Road, Grove City, Ohio with Pastor Craig Martens and Jim Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Grove City Cemetery. Friends may visit Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio and from 12:30 PM until time of the funeral service on Thursday. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made in Howard's memory to Camp Bountiful, c/o Kirk Mellendorf, 3690 North State Route 48, Lebanon, OH 45036. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020