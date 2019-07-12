|
|
Bright, Howard L.
1941 - 2019
Howard L. Bright, age 77, passed away, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Retired from Union Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents William and Carrie Bright. Survived by daughter, Susan (Keith) Beougher; son, Steven Bright; grandson, Joseph (Marissa) Bright; great-grandson, Liam Bright; brother, Worthy Bright; and special niece, Mary McKee of Richmond, IN. Friends may call at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, 10-11a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Graveside service and interment 11:15a.m. Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43202. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019