The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:15 AM
Union Cemetery
3349 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard L. Bright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard L. Bright Obituary
Bright, Howard L.
1941 - 2019
Howard L. Bright, age 77, passed away, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Retired from Union Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents William and Carrie Bright. Survived by daughter, Susan (Keith) Beougher; son, Steven Bright; grandson, Joseph (Marissa) Bright; great-grandson, Liam Bright; brother, Worthy Bright; and special niece, Mary McKee of Richmond, IN. Friends may call at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, 10-11a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Graveside service and interment 11:15a.m. Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43202. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now