McGarvey, Howard

Howard "Mike" McGarvey Sr., age 71, of Galena, Ohio, passed away April 30, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Howard was born October 13, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio to John Paul "JP" McGarvey and Thelma (Primmer) McGarvey. Surviving are his son, Howard McGarvey Jr.; fiancée, Gay Lee Green; siblings, Lou, Paul, John, and Mary McGarvey; grandchildren, Howard III, Jordan, and Noah McGarvey, Gracie, Gabe, and Gwen Botos; and his dog, "Pretty Girl" Lexy. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and wife Elaine A. Eckelbarger McGarvey. Graveside services will be held at 1P.M. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Ohio. Arrangement by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.



