Martin, Howard R.
1930 - 2020
Howard Martin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. Howard was born on September 10, 1930, in East Liverpool, Ohio. He graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1948, and in 1950, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the construction battalion (Seabees) where he helped build airfields in Cuba and Newfoundland. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Howard was extremely proud of his service to our country. He and his surviving wife, Doris (Dreussi) Martin were married on December 30, 1954. Howard subsequently enrolled at Kent State and played varsity football for three years. Upon graduation from Kent State, Howard was hired by Marion Power Shovel as a salesman and relocated his family from Ravenna to Marion. He joined Bucyrus Erie in the same role in 1961 where he enjoyed an eighteen-year career. The highlight of his time with Bucyrus Erie was selling the largest dragline in the world (The Big Muskie) to Central Ohio Coal (owned by AEP). In 1978, Howard started his own company, Saber Equipment, later renamed to Machinery Mart. He successfully operated the company for thirty years before turning the reigns over to his son Greg (although he stayed involved until his stroke three and a half years ago), who has successfully continued his legacy. Howard enjoyed working outside on his property, fishing, and spending time with his family. Howard was also a high school football official for thirty years officiating games in the central Ohio area, serving in the umpire role. Howard was a gentle giant, loving, caring, and proud of his family. He was tremendously strong physically, even into his later years. He possessed a very quick wit and a great sense of humor and was known to pull a few pranks with his extended group of adult friends in Marion. Howard is survived by his wife Doris of 65 years and three children, Warren (Paula) residing in Columbus, Ohio, Greg (Betsy), and Becky (Andrew Swartz), both residing in Marion, Ohio. He had two siblings, George Martin who is deceased and Kay (Martin) Evans who survives. He had six grandchildren (Jacque, Brad, Mary, Rob, Anthony, and Nick) and three great-grandchildren (Max, Reese, and Ada). Words cannot adequately describe how he was loved and revered by his entire family. He will be greatly missed by all of us but live on in our hearts. Due to Covid-19, a private family Mass will be Celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marion with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Mary Church in Marion, Ohio, or a tribute gift in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation. Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Howard's family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
.