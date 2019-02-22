|
|
Foust, Jr., Howard Smith
1926 - 2019
Howard Smith Foust, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio on June 15, 1926 to Howard and Effie (Converse) Foust and lived in Plain City, Ohio his entire life. Graduated from Plain City High School in May 1944. He joined the United States Marine Corps in June 1944 serving 20 months in the Pacific Theater of WWII being discharged in November 1946. He was a farmer after the war, raising prize winning Guernsey cattle until 1954 going on to be a prison guard at the London Correctional Institution in London, Ohio. In 1960 he became Assistant Deputy Warden, rank of Captain, retiring in 1966. In 1967, he was appointed by President Johnson and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Postmaster of the Plain City Post Office. In 1978 he served as the Ohio State Chapter President of the National Association of Postmasters of the United States (NAPUS) and Chapter Secretary-Treasurer from 1986 to 1992. He also served as National Vice President from 1984-1985. He retired from the Post Office in November 1992. After retirement he went on to serve as the National Secretary-Treasurer of NAPUS from 1994-1995 and National President NAPUS from 1998-1999. In December of 2000 he started working with Walmart as a lawn and garden associate retiring from the London, Ohio store in December 2017 at the age of 91. He was working for the Madison County Board of Election until the time of his death. In the 1960's thru early 1980's Howard loved to coon hunt with his son Chic and two of the best dogs Slim and Jim. He played euchre every Wednesday in Marysville and often traveled around the state to play. He was a supporter of Jonathan Alder High School sports especially girls basketball. He was a member of the Plain City Presbyterian Church, 32nd Degree Mason of Urania Lodge #311 Plain City, Lions Club International, VFW and American Legion. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Ruth R. Foust, brother Jack C. Foust, 2009, sister Margaret Ann Weber, 1975. Survived by children, Rebecca Foust, Rachel Stenner, Howard "Chic" (Mindy) Foust II, Laura (Steve) Vowell; grandchildren, Christy (Travis ) Headings, Katie Gallenstein, Michele (Melody) Foust, Jackie Foust, Whitney (Chris) Reed, Lauren (Eli) Karn, Jimmie (Hunter Channell) Jordan, Meredith Foust; great-grandchildren, Zach, Kyle, Maddy and Cooper Headings, Ian, Henleigh, and Olivia Reed, Abe and Baby Ike (due in May) Karn, Mason and Lucas Jordan; sister-in-law, Alice Foust; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also classmates, Bob Converse and Mary Andrews Mitchell. The family will receive friends 2–7 PM with Masonic services at 7:30 PM Tuesday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, (St. Rt. 161W), Plain City, where the funeral will be held 10 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Union County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plain City Lions Club, P.O. Box 409, Plain City, Ohio 43064 or Plain City Historical Society, 105 W. Main St., Plain City, Ohio 43064. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019