|
|
Sprecher, Howard
1936 - 2019
Howard Sprecher, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1936, in Witwen, Wisconsin to the late Melvin and Della Sprecher. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dace (Briedis); daughter, Mara (Robert) Lorance; son, Christopher (Jill) Sprecher; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Addison Lorance and John and Joseph Sprecher; aunt, Florence Sprecher; sister, Lucille (Norman) Silvester;, and many nieces and nephews. Howard graduated from North Central College in 1958 and received his Ph.D. In biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1963. Howard was professor emeritus in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. Howard was a foremost expert on fatty acid metabolism and synthesis of complex lipids and prostaglandins. He was the author of more than 200 publications. He was the most proud of having NIH funding for his research for 30 continuous years. After retirement, he took up golf, played duplicate bridge and traveled the world with his wife. Memorial service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Community Church South Campus, 1320 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43212. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Wisconsin Foundation US Bank, Lockbox Box 78807, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53278 or Faith Mission, 245 N Grant Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019