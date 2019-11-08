Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
The Old Blue Rooster Event Center
11565 Lithopolis Rd NW
Lithopolis, OH
Whitney, Howard
On Saturday, November 2, Howard Ralph Whitney, 78, passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. He was born on February 19, 1941, in Newfane, Vermont and grew up in Springfield, Vermont. He earned his undergraduate degree in Economics from Northeastern University in 1964 and his PhD in Economics from the University of Oregon in 1971. For over 40 years, he taught finance and economics courses in undergraduate and graduate programs in Texas, New York, and Ohio. Howard is preceded in death by mother Mirth Arlene and father Charles. He is survived by his children, Brandi (Dac) Tran, Chelsi (Tony) Arrigo, Nick, Kristy, Kelly (Zachary), and Tracy (Jason) Workman; brother, Chuck and sister-in-law, Ali; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; a niece, nephew, and great nieces and nephews; cousins; and former wife and close friend, Mary (Kelly) Whitney. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to donate to Tidewell Hospice or to your local hospice facility. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 6-10pm at The Old Blue Rooster Event Center, 11565 Lithopolis Rd NW, Lithopolis, OH. For the full obituary, please see https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bradenton-fl/howard-whitney-8911279.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
