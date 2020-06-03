Wilkinson, Howard
1928 - 2020
Mr. Howard Thomas "Paw-Paw" Wilkinson, passed away May 27, 2020. Viewing June 10, 2020 from 9-10am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43223. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.