Moore, Hubert
1948 - 2019
Hubert A. Moore, age 71, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born June 4, 1948 in Louisa, KY to the late Rev. Thomas and Ethel (Hayes) Moore. He was a graduate of Marion Franklin High School and was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Moore; daughter, Danenne (Scott) Sanders, Navarre, FL; son, Greg (Joie) Moore, Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Stack, Justin Sanders, Frankie Moore, and Nick Moore; and great-granddaughter, Evie. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Moore, Jr. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 5 pm with Pastor Bill Lyle officiating. Private interment will be later at Violet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019