Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Moore Obituary
Moore, Hubert
1948 - 2019
Hubert A. Moore, age 71, of Pickerington, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born June 4, 1948 in Louisa, KY to the late Rev. Thomas and Ethel (Hayes) Moore. He was a graduate of Marion Franklin High School and was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Moore; daughter, Danenne (Scott) Sanders, Navarre, FL; son, Greg (Joie) Moore, Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Stack, Justin Sanders, Frankie Moore, and Nick Moore; and great-granddaughter, Evie. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Moore, Jr. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Sunday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will follow at 5 pm with Pastor Bill Lyle officiating. Private interment will be later at Violet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -