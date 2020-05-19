Isaac, Hudson
1932 - 2020
Hudson Elwood Isaac, age 87, of Reynoldsburg, passed peacefully from complications due to COVID on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Hudson was born December 14, 1932 to the late William Hudson and Margaret Elizabeth (Chacko) Isaac in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Theresa (Tanner) Isaac, earlier in the same week. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley M. Miller. He is survived by his brother, William H. (Sharon) Isaac. He is survived by his daughters Debra Walraven, Karen (Mike) Lawhorn, Susan (Daniel) Abraham, Margaret (Brad) Hall; sons David Isaac, Thomas (Sarah) Isaac; 23 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Hudson will be remembered for his love of family, grandchildren, and golf. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S Wasp and U.S.S. Hornet. He is retired from Washington National Insurance and was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on FRIDAY. May 22, 2020, 9:45AM at the St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, 807 Havens Corners Rd, Gahanna, Oh 43230, with Fr. Theodore Sill officiating. Burial with honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pataskala. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hudson's memory to St. Matthew the Apostle Parish. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.