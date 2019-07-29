Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd
Huey Rivers Jr.


1942 - 2019
Huey Rivers Jr. Obituary
Rivers Jr., Huey
1942 - 2019
Huey Rivers Jr., age 76. Sunrise December 1, 1942 and Sunset July 25, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The RIVERS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 30, 2019
