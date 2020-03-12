The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh J. "Red" McMillan


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Hugh J. "Red" McMillan Obituary
McMillan, Hugh J. "Red"
1931 - 2020
Hugh J. "Red" McMillan, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Kobacker House with his family by his side. Before he retired from Southwestern City Schools as a bus driver, he was a cook at many central Ohio restaurants, including the famous Green Gables. Visitation is on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am-12:30pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where the service begins at 12:30pm. Interment afterward at Sunset Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary, to sign his online guest book, or watch his tribute video. Contributions may be made to Kobacker House in Hugh's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
Download Now