McMillan, Hugh J. "Red"
1931 - 2020
Hugh J. "Red" McMillan, age 88, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at Kobacker House with his family by his side. Before he retired from Southwestern City Schools as a bus driver, he was a cook at many central Ohio restaurants, including the famous Green Gables. Visitation is on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10am-12:30pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, where the service begins at 12:30pm. Interment afterward at Sunset Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary, to sign his online guest book, or watch his tribute video. Contributions may be made to Kobacker House in Hugh's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020