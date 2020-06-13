Hugh McCurdy
1926 - 2020
McCurdy, Hugh
1926 - 2020
Hugh R McCurdy age 93 passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Hugh lived at Friendship Village of Dublin for the past 10 years, where he made many friends. He previously was a resident of Upper Arlington for 50 years. Hugh is preceded in death by his wife Margie and his parents Hugh E and Donna G McCurdy. He is survived by his daughter Donna (Gary) Fritz, his son James (Molly) McCurdy; grandchildren Jared and Aaron (Stacy) Fritz, Scott McCurdy, and Meghan (Zach) Brown; great grandchildren Nathan and Alexander Fritz, and Ivy Brown. Hugh was a graduate of Columbus West High School, served in the US Navy during WW ll and earned his degree from Drexel University in metallurgical engineering. For many years he worked at Battelle and Allied Signal. Hugh was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Upper Arlington, and was a 32 degree Mason of the Scottish Rite. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like thank the kind staff at Friendship Village for his care. Memorials may be given to the Memorial fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Ohio Masonic Home Foundation. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
