Sansbury, Hugh Patrick

1958 - 2019

Hugh Patrick Sansbury, age 61 of Powell, passed away from cancer Friday, July 12th at his home. He was a retired small business owner and former employee of the State of Ohio Attorney General's office. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Sansbury as well as brothers Brett and Scott McPherson. Survived by wife of 35 years, Cathy (Collins) Sansbury and sons, John (fiance Shelly Post), Chris (Emily) Sansbury, step-mother Peggy McPherson Sansbury, brothers, Steve (Terry) Sansbury, Mark (Lynda) McPherson, sisters, Sue (Keith) McDowell, Ellen (Brad) Oatney, Cathy (Jerry) Hargett, and many nieces and nephews. Some of his greatest joys in life were watching his sons play sports and giving loud and direct feedback to the officials. He was an avid and often frustrated Notre Dame fan, as well as a more recent Columbus Blue Jackets fan. Some of his other small joys were reading newspapers front to back, listening to sports talk radio, and fishing. To make a long story short never applied to him. Hugh was a private man with a tough outer shell but a man who would do anything for those he loved. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at kidney.org. Calling hours will be held from 4-7pm Wednesday, July 17th at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, July 18th, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Powell. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHomes.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019