|
|
Bourdo II, Ian
1956 - 2020
Ian R. Bourdo II (63) of Patskala, Ohio, passed away January 03, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 14, 1956 to Ian and Ruth (Porter) Bourdo in Hawaii. Ian is a proud U.S. Army veteran. After his service Ian worked for the City of Whitehall Police Department and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. Ian is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Michelle (McTurner) Bourdo, brother-in-law Pat (Anne) McTurner, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents. Calling hours will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, Ohio 43062. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Pataskala Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020