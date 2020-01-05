Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Bourdo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Bourdo II


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ian Bourdo II Obituary
Bourdo II, Ian
1956 - 2020
Ian R. Bourdo II (63) of Patskala, Ohio, passed away January 03, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 14, 1956 to Ian and Ruth (Porter) Bourdo in Hawaii. Ian is a proud U.S. Army veteran. After his service Ian worked for the City of Whitehall Police Department and retired after 25 years of dedicated service. Ian is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Michelle (McTurner) Bourdo, brother-in-law Pat (Anne) McTurner, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends, family, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his parents. Calling hours will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 289 S. Main St. Pataskala, Ohio 43062. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Pataskala Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -