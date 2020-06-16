Brown, Ida
Ida L. Brown, age 91. Sunrise November 19, 1928 and Sunset June 14, 2020. Graveside Service 11AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The Brown Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.