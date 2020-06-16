Ida Brown
1928 - 2020
Brown, Ida
1928 - 2020
Ida L. Brown, age 91. Sunrise November 19, 1928 and Sunset June 14, 2020. Graveside Service 11AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The Brown Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
