Glenn, Ida
Ida Medrith (Mae) Glenn, age 65, born on July 21,1955, in Columbus, Ohio to Esther Black and Eugene Evans and grew up in Hillsboro, Ohio. She retired from General Motors (GM) after 30 years of service. 12:30pm visitation followed by 1pm Homegoing Celebration Monday, September 21, 2020 at Calvary Tremont Missionary Baptist Church,1255 Leonard Ave. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. All visitors are required to please wear an appropriate face covering.