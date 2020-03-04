|
|
Jaconette, Ida Mary (Rossetti)
1924 - 2020
Ida Mary (Rossetti) Jaconette, born on March 29, 1924, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at the beautiful age of 95. Ida is preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Tom", son David, parents Giovanna and Giovanni Rossetti, sisters Pierenna (Pearl) Delcol and Emily Della Flora, brothers Fiorovanti "Don" Rossetti, Luigi "Louis" Rossetti, Orlando "Leno" Rossetti, Quido Rossetti and Victor Rossetti. Ida is survived by sons, James (Jennifer) Jaconette, Mark (Debra) Jaconette; and daughters, Tina (Ron) Fann, Barb (James) Forster, Mary Rykowski and Diane (Tom) Rosso. Ida has 13 grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) Forster, Rob Fann, Joe Rykowski, Anthony Jaconette, Christy (Tyson) Estes, Tommy (Ashley) Forster, Matt (Jess) Fann, Amanda (Kacey) Grady, Roman (Lydia) Jaconette, Courtney (Anthony) Clouse, Conrad Jaconette, Dominic and Dante Rosso; Ida also has 13 great-grandchildren, Alex and Abby Forster, Josie, Josh and Rosie Forster, Jack, Oliver and Cooper Estes, Brandon and Avery Fann, Evan and Kenzie Grady and Camryn Jaconette. Ida was a shining light to anyone who met her and she held a special place in her heart for her dear nieces, Rita Dietrich and Deanna Wilson, who would visit her often in the nursing home. Ida welcomed everyone who came into her life and had a caring soul. The family would also like to thank the caregivers at First Community Village where Ida resided the past 10 years. Ida was a devout Catholic who kept God in her heart at all times. Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3-7p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet for her funeral Mass, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10a.m., in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 893 Hamlet Street (at First Avenue), Columbus (43215). Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Sacred Heart Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020