Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ida Milton


Ida Milton Obituary
Milton, Ida
1954 - 2019
Ida L. Milton, age 64. Sunrise May 2, 1954 and Sunset February 22, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment Evergreen Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MILTON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
