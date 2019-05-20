Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Ida Mullins

Ida Mullins Obituary
Mullins, Ida
1930 - 2019
Ida Mae Mullins, age 88. Sunrise July 13, 1930 and Sunset May 16, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12noon Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the MULLINS/GENTRY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019
