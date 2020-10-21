Smith, Ida
1930 - 2020
Ida Smith, age 90, passed away October 16, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Monday, October 26, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Ida's tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.