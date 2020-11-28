1/
Idaclara Falk
1922 - 2020
Falk, Idaclara
1922 - 2020
Idaclara Igel Sheets Falk. July 2, 1922- November 25, 2020. Age 98. Idaclara was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She worked with her family at George J. Igel (Excavation) Company. She married Earl T. Sheets in 1942 who was in the Army Air Corps during WWII. She was an excellent seamstress and would embroider and smock outfits for her family. She said her best memory was square dancing. She was widowed in 1980. She married Hilary Falk and they became snow birds, living in Spanish Lakes in Nokomis, Florida, and Columbus. After Hilary's death 2000, Idaclara moved to Florida, full time, where she continued to live in Spanish Lakes. Idaclara was an avid card player. Euchre and 65 were her favorites. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Celestine Igel, her brother George Igel, husbands, Earl T. Sheets and Hilary Falk. She is survived by her children: Earl, Omaha; Christine (Bruce), California; Linda Lockwood (Roger) Sarasota; Joseph Timothy, Ashville, Ohio; and William Theodore (Melissa) Alexandria, Virginia; and step children in Osprey, Dave Falk (Pat) and Linda Falk. She is also survived by her sisters: Vivian Freeh in Tucson; Mary Jean Isaly in Venice; Bege Remlinger in Punta Gorda; Barbara Ferroni (Charles) in Venice; Bill Igel (Jean) in Dublin, Ohio, and sister-in-law Marcella Sheets Oberdorfer from Wilmington, Delaware. Grandchildren include Celeste Lowendick (Dave), Thomas Sheets, Lisa Young (Jason), Joe Bauman (Libby), Gretchen Sherman (Brian), Roxane Swanson (Scott), Justin Sheets (Junko), Kiera Sheets, and Mary, Matthew (Sally), and Colleen Falk; ten great grandchildren, and 22 nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Osprey, Florida, where Idaclara was a faithful member for the past 40 years.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
