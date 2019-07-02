Home

Ike Cohen


1924 - 2019
Ike Cohen Obituary
Cohen, Ike
1924 - 2019
Isaac "Ike" Cohen, age 94, passed away on July 2, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Lee Cohen, parents Fredel and Harry Cohen, sisters Tillie Rapenport, Dorothy Kauffman and Helen Rosen, brother Eugene Cohen. He is survived by his sons, Joel (Diane Shields) Cohen and Steve (Debbie) Cohen; granddaughter, Tanya Cohen; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ike graduated from The Ohio State University with a BSBA and owned and operated Russell's Shoes located next to the Ohio Theatre. He then was asked to join Shoe Corporation of America, where he traveled overseas many times. He retired a few years early to help take care of his wife. He was a longtime member at Winding Hollow Country Club where he played tennis and golf and then was a founding member of the New Albany Country Club where he met his good friend Kathy Barr. He was an active member of the B'nai B'rith Bowling League at the original JCC. He also played as pitcher for the JCC AK Softball League. Above all else, family meant the most to him. Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Friday, July 5 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Interment will follow at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steve and Debbie Cohen on Friday after the service until sunset and Sunday-Tuesday from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to Jewish Columbus www.jewishcolumbus.org. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 3, 2019
