Ila Benedum
1930 - 2020
Benedum, Ila
1930 - 2020
Ila Elaine Benedum, age 89, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020. Retired after many years from Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #189 where she was a longtime secretary. She enjoyed square dancing and was "Grandma" to the YES Wheelchair Square Dancers. She dedicated her life to her family, friends, and her beloved animals. Preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Wilson F. Benedum, daughters Patricia Benedum and Sharon Daniels, granddaughter Ashley Daniels, mother Alta Williams, son-in-law Bill Ross. Survived by daughters, Sandra Ross and Tamela Benedum; grandchildren, Chris (Jason), Heather (Rick), Amanda (Mike), Josh (Wendy), Nick (Grace), Penny (Ron); great grandchildren, Tyler (Karla), Ian (Morgan), Ana, Bella, Cooper, Aurora, Jace, Asher, Noah, Rhett, Remi; great great granddaughter, August; cousin, Richard (Judy) Bevan; sister-in-law, Glenda Benedum. Private services and interment Glen Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
