Hart, Ila
1928 - 2020
Ila Mary Hart, age 92, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away February 25, 2020 at Winchester Care and Rehabilitation. She was born January 6, 1928 in East Liverpool, OH to the late Roland and Mary Lyons. She graduated from Worthington High School in 1946. Ila worked at Nationwide Insurance for 23 years. She co-owned and operated Weisheimer Pet Supply in Columbus. She was a proud member of David's United Church of Christ and loved to travel with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Hart; and five siblings. Survivors include her niece, Beverly (Charles) Lumley; great niece, Kim (Patrick) Pence; and their children, Noah and Corinne; brother-in-law, Terry (Nancy) Hart; many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit 10-11am on Monday, March 2 at David's United Church of Christ, 80 W Columbus St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 11am with Rev. James Semmelroth Darnell officiating. Interment at Union Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the church or Mt. Carmel Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020