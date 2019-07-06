The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Ila J. Fowler


1929 - 2019
Ila J. Fowler Obituary
Fowler, Ila J.
1929 - 2019
Ila Jean Fowler, age 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1929 in Peoria, Ohio to the late Arthur and Edna (Clark) Elliott. In earlier years, Ila loved to play the organ and enjoyed traveling with her husband. In addition to her parents, Ila was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Fowler and brother, Lowell Elliott. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Hetti (David) Petty, Rose "Toni" (Michael) Petty, James (Nancy) Fowler, and Wendy (Joe) Cook; brother, John (Barbara) Elliott; sister-in-law, Miriam Elliott; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 10 am-11 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at 2 pm in Union Township Cemetery, Milford Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 7, 2019
