Ilo Rose Graves
Graves, Ilo Rose
1930 - 2020
Ilo Rose Paugh Graves, age 90, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born September 3, 1930 in Fairfield County, Ohio to the late James and Mary Paugh. Ilo is survived by children, Steven (Cindy) Graves, Deborah (Tom) Douridas, and Margaret (Paul M.) Graves; grandchildren, Damon (Holly) Douridas, Matthew (Catherine) Graves, Ryan (Jackie) Douridas, and Megan (Daniel) House; great grandchildren, Bella, Laken, Henry, Louis and Ethan. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Roy Edward Graves. Ilo was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She volunteered for more than ten years with the State of Ohio Park and Recreation Department at East Harbor State Park, Port Clinton, Ohio. Ilo was a bright presence in peoples lives and will be missed deeply. Entrusted arrangements SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E State Street, Columbus, OH. Family will be having a private memorial gathering in spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229 or the Central Ohio Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or send condolences to Ilo's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
