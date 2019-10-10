|
|
Hill, Imani
1996 - 2019
Imani Hill, age 23, was called home on October 7, 2019. Preceded in death by grandmother Connie Collins. Survived by parents, Robert and Sandra Hill; grandparents, Robert Collins, Sr., and Stanford (Regina) Hill; siblings, Iyana and Ilijah Hill; special cousin, Daziah Wiggins; aunts and uncles, Pastor Robert (Kay) Collins, Jr., Cornelia (Little John) Frederick, Robin Golden, Tracie Smith, William (Kay) Hill, Douglas (Kelley), and Paul Cobb; a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. Life Celebration 1PM and visitation 12PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cornerstone Pentecostal Church, 2143 Joyce Ave. Arrangements by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019