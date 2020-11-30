Barfield, Imogene
Imogene "Jeanne" Barfield, age 97, died Saturday, November 29, 2020. She was a member of Stonybrook United Methodist Chuch. Jeanne was owner of A-1 Answering Service serving small businesses in Gahanna for many years and then retrired from Wilson Zero Foods. She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Barfield, parents Harry and Alta Johnson, brother Harry K. Johnson and sister-in-law Betty Johnson. Jeanne is survived by her niece, Vicki Johnson; cousins, Norma Jean (Bob) Beard and Wendell (Peg) Adams; co-caregivers, Boyd Wilson and Dyanne Radke; and many friends. Friends may call on Friday, December 4, 2020 10-11am at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 11am with Robert L. Thomas, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be private at Union Cemetery. Condolences to www.rutherefordfuneralhome.com
