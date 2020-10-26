1/
Imogene McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCoy, Imogene
Imogene McCoy, age 89, lover and receiver of cats, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Laurels of Walden Park. She was born in Paintsville, KY, and lived most of her adult life in Columbus. A member of Calvary Temple Church for many years, she was an accomplished seamstress. Preceded in death by first husband Omar Blythe, second husband Jesse A. McCoy, long-time companion Charles Wolfe, three children Clarence E. Blythe, Garland R. Blythe, and Linda G. Gussler. Survived by daughters, Brenda Blythe, Joyce Jackman, and Barbara Smith; 14 grandchildren, including granddaughters, Vickie Davidson, Tiffany Blythe, and Misty Blythe; 44 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other family members. Visitation 11am-12:30pm Wed., Oct. 28 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 12:30pm. Interment Forest Cemetery, Circleville, OH. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home
1631 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved