McCoy, Imogene
Imogene McCoy, age 89, lover and receiver of cats, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Laurels of Walden Park. She was born in Paintsville, KY, and lived most of her adult life in Columbus. A member of Calvary Temple Church for many years, she was an accomplished seamstress. Preceded in death by first husband Omar Blythe, second husband Jesse A. McCoy, long-time companion Charles Wolfe, three children Clarence E. Blythe, Garland R. Blythe, and Linda G. Gussler. Survived by daughters, Brenda Blythe, Joyce Jackman, and Barbara Smith; 14 grandchildren, including granddaughters, Vickie Davidson, Tiffany Blythe, and Misty Blythe; 44 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and other family members. Visitation 11am-12:30pm Wed., Oct. 28 at COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME, 1631 Parsons Ave., where service will follow at 12:30pm. Interment Forest Cemetery, Circleville, OH. Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com