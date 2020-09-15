Morbitzer, Imogene
1930 - 2020
Imogene Morbitzer, age 90, passed away on September 13, 2020. She was born in Thurman, OH on July 29, 1930 to Clarence and Goldie Davis. She loved her job as a Realtor and Broker. Imogene had a long rewarding career with her own business, Morbitzer Realty. She also was a 55 year member of the St. John's Euchre Club. She traveled extensively with Pat Jenkins and the other club members. Imogene was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She is survived by her children, Mary (Jake) Jackson, Bill (Vicki) Morbitzer, Marsha Tipton, Matthew (Kathy) Morbitzer; grandchildren, Chrissy, Jennifer, Sarah, Tim, Billy, Laura, Michael, Amanda, Kristen; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma (Morgan) Copley; sisters-in-law, Cathy Davis and Betty Morbitzer; numerous nieces and nephews. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Edwin Morbitzer in 1992, her parents, brother Delbert Davis and son-in-law Michael Tipton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 with Fr. James Kilma officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions can be made in Imogene's memory to the American Cancer Society
(https://donate3.cancer.org/
) or the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
). Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
