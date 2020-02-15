Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd.
Columbus, OH
Inez Choice


1948 - 2020
Inez Choice Obituary
Choice, Inez
1948 - 2020
Inez "Peggy" Choice (Howell), born January 2, 1948 in Jamaica, WI, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Cynthia and Hudstan Howell, stepfather Carl Chapman, former husband Duane Gamble and nephew Christopher Howell. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Duane (Jen) Gamble; daughters, Anika Gamble and Katherine (Askia) Shaheer; aunts, Burniece Chambers and Bea Wiggins; brother, David (Denise) Howell; sisters, Mary (James) Bell and Doreen White; best friend, Tony Cooper; 11 grandchildren and several nieces. Memorial Celebration 11am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43224. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -