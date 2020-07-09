Brown, Inez K.
1928 - 2020
Inez K. Brown, 92, of Columbus, passed away on July 5, 2020 at the Heartland Village of Westerville surrounded by her family. She was born in Proctorville on May 18, 1928 to George W. and Ruth (Powell) Polley. Inez was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Eugene Brown, her son William Edward, daughter Judith Ethel, her parents George and Ruth Polley, brothers William and Thomas Polley, sisters Helen Price and Laurabelle Polley. Inez was a Licensed Practice Nurse and began her nursing career in Ironton, OH at Lawrence County General Hospital. Inez and her family moved to Columbus in 1967 and throughout her career worked at Doctors Hospital, Medical Information Service, Thurber Village and retired from St. Anthony's Hospital, Rosemont Center and Columbus Public Schools. Inez was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football Fan. Inez will be greatly missed by daughters, Leslie (Melvin) Dawson, Karen (Rico) Kimbro; daughter/granddaughter, Sandra Brown (Will); five grandchildren, Bill (Lisa) Matlock, Wynter (Parris) Burt, Whytney Sene, Teddy Toland III and Jessyca Toland (Jared); three great grandsons, Matthew, Ryan and Justin Matlock; three great granddaughters, Journey Sene, Londyn and Kennedy Burt; special nieces, Patricia Edwards and Mary Jane Byrd; special cousins, Shirley Pleasant, Susan (Jimmy) Howard, and Jean Mickens; and other extended family and friends. A funeral celebrating Inez's life will be held at 12pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Her family will receive friends there from 10am until the start of the service at 12noon. Burial will follow at Kingwood Memorial Park. All guests are required to wear masks at all times in the funeral home. Her complete obituary can be seen by visiting the www.schoedinger.com
or www.legacy.com
; the service will be available via live stream.