Inez W. (Rusch) Behnke, 90, was called to her eternal home on February 24, 2019. Originally of Valders, WI, Inez and her husband relocated to Columbus in 1954. Inez served this world as a neonatal nurse, special needs aide and full-time mother and grandmother. She was an avid bowler and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Norman Behnke, parents Arnold and Leona (Nass) Rusch, brothers Verlin and Raymond Rusch and sisters Dorene Koons and Marjorie Brandel. She is survived by sons, Gary (Colleen), Gregory (Brenda), Ronald (Libby) and Randall (Teresa) Behnke; daughter, Diane (George) King; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 also at Newcomer NE Chapel. Interment immediately following the funeral service, Kingwood Memorial Park, 8230 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
