Ira F. Hattenbach


1932 - 2019
Ira F. Hattenbach Obituary
Hattenbach, Ira F.
1932 - 2019
Ira F. Hattenbach, age 86, passed away on November 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Moses and Branna Hattenbach; wife, Joan E. Hattenbach and 2nd wife, Joan M. Hattenbach. He is survived by his son, Martin (Lillian) Hattenbach; grandsons, Matthew and Andrew; and partner Marilyn Winter. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Jewish Community Center, 1125 College Ave. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn - Temple Israel. The family will receive friends following the services from 3pm – 4:30pm at Creekside at the Village, 2200 Welcome Place. The family would like to thank Marilyn, Steve and Cherie Winter for the love and support given to Ira. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ira's memory to The Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2019
