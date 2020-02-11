|
Thurston, Irene A.
1927 - 2020
Irene Adele Thurston, born January 24, 1927, left this world on February 10, 2020, at the Inn at Summit Trail for her home in Heaven. She was the daughter of Arthur and Rose Schmidt. She loved growing up on the south side of Columbus and graduated from South High School. Irene was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was active in many phases of church activities. She was an executive secretary at Nationwide Insurance for 12 years and at Trinity Lutheran Church for 11 years. Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 yrs. Glenn Thurston, her son Thomas, and her grandson Eric Motil. She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Michael) Motil; and grandson, John Motil. Family will receive friends at Trinity Lutheran Church, 404 S. Third St., Columbus, OH 43215 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 with a funeral service beginning at 11:30am. Pastor Charles Peterson, officiating. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Irene's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 404 S. Third Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020