Campbell, Irene
1921 - 2020
Irene Campbell, 98, a long-time Westerville resident, but a native New Yorker, passed away just before midnight on May 1, 2020, after enjoying some Sinatra on her headphones. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and Charles, her husband of 48 years, she had been looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday next year with her three children, three granddaughters, many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren, and her many friends, but the coronavirus cancelled that. Under the circumstances, no funeral arrangements can be made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the OES Home (Irene was a proud 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and PM of Mizpah Chapter) or to a community organization supporting our health care workers and other first responders during these difficult times. To share memories or condolences, visit www.HillFuneral.com
1921 - 2020
Irene Campbell, 98, a long-time Westerville resident, but a native New Yorker, passed away just before midnight on May 1, 2020, after enjoying some Sinatra on her headphones. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and Charles, her husband of 48 years, she had been looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday next year with her three children, three granddaughters, many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren, and her many friends, but the coronavirus cancelled that. Under the circumstances, no funeral arrangements can be made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the OES Home (Irene was a proud 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and PM of Mizpah Chapter) or to a community organization supporting our health care workers and other first responders during these difficult times. To share memories or condolences, visit www.HillFuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.