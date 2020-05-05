Irene Campbell
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell, Irene
1921 - 2020
Irene Campbell, 98, a long-time Westerville resident, but a native New Yorker, passed away just before midnight on May 1, 2020, after enjoying some Sinatra on her headphones. Preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, and Charles, her husband of 48 years, she had been looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday next year with her three children, three granddaughters, many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren, and her many friends, but the coronavirus cancelled that. Under the circumstances, no funeral arrangements can be made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the OES Home (Irene was a proud 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and PM of Mizpah Chapter) or to a community organization supporting our health care workers and other first responders during these difficult times. To share memories or condolences, visit www.HillFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved