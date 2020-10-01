Sweeney, Irene Dara
1935 - 2020
Irene Dara Sweeney, age 84, of Groveport, passed away at home on September 26, 2020. Irene was born on December 30, 1935 in Marlinton, West Virginia to the late Everett and Della Kemper. She was retired from the Ohio BMV with 22 years of service. Surviving are a daughter Mara (Kenny) Little; two sons, Gary (Wendy) Sweeney and Frederick Bryan (Tracey) Sweeney; grandchildren, Katie Tipton, Sean (Jolene) Sweeney, Brittany (Josh) Geer, and Justin Sweeney; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Jones; and one sister. Preceded in death by her husband Henry Fred Sweeney; one daughter, Dara Winters; five sisters; and four brothers. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Donations may be made in Irene's memory to The James Cancer Hospital. On line condolences available at www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
