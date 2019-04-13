|
|
Johnson, Irene
1935 - 2019
Irene Johnson, age 84, of Columbus, passed away April 12, 2019. Retired from Techneglas. Preceded in death by husband, Richard; son-in-law, Joel Dalton. Survived by daughters, Brenda Dalton, Blenda (Rocky) Chapman, and Annette (Jim) Basye; niece, Kandi VanGundy; 8 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen (Geno) Buzzelli. Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019