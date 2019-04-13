Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Irene
1935 - 2019
Irene Johnson, age 84, of Columbus, passed away April 12, 2019. Retired from Techneglas. Preceded in death by husband, Richard; son-in-law, Joel Dalton. Survived by daughters, Brenda Dalton, Blenda (Rocky) Chapman, and Annette (Jim) Basye; niece, Kandi VanGundy; 8 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ellen (Geno) Buzzelli. Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now