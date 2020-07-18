1/
Irene M. Vertikoff
1932 - 2020
Vertikoff, Irene M.
1932 - 2020
Irene Metevsky Vertikoff, age 88, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Upper Arlington. Irene was born on January 26, 1932 in Tunis, Tunisia to the late Paul and Irene (Mordvinoff) Metevsky. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband Nicolas Vertikoff; and son George Vertikoff. Irene was one of the last of a community of Russian Imperial Navy refugees, members of the Black Sea Fleet who were forced to evacuate Sevastopol in 1919 and settled in Tunisia. Irene will be deeply missed by her son Alex (Nora) Vertikoff; grandson Paul (Paula) Vertikoff, Cole Vertikoff, and Carmen Vertikoff; and great-grandchildren Nicolas, and Michael; daughter-in-law Judy Vertikoff. In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to St. Stevan-Dechani Serbian Church, 1840 Cassady Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Due to the current restrictions with Covid-19, the family will have a private funeral service at the church with interment at Union Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
