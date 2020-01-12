|
Mayhorn, Irene
1952 - 2020
Irene Mayhorn, 67, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born February 28, 1952 in Inez, Kentucky to the late Will and Ruth (Carter) Blackburn. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James, Helen, and Frances; daughters, Tina and Melissa. Irene is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank Mayhorn; children, Carrie (Steven) Harrison; Frank Mayhorn, Jr., and Pam (Jason) Lawler; grandchildren, Chase Gaynor, Kyle Harrison, Keira Harrison, and Colton Lawler; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment Concord Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020