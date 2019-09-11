|
|
Metheney, Irene
1941 - 2019
Irene Metheney, 78, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born on September 6, 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Metheney Sr., parents John and Mildred Tucci. She is survived by her children, Henry Jr. (Robin) Metheney, David Metheney, Richard (Debbie) Metheney, Diane (Timothy) Landis, grandchildren, Tabitha, Amy, Joshua, Jordan, Grace, Alex, Matthew, Skyler, Becky, Ashton, Zach; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jan Tucci, Terri (Bill) Merriman; special friends, Lorna, George, Joan and many more. Irene enjoyed dancing and arts and crafts. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm, with a prayer service held at 7:30pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Friday, September 13, 2019 at the church. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019