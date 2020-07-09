1/1
Irene Renner
1936 - 2020
Renner, Irene
1936 - 2020
Irene Renner May 23, 1936- July 8, 2020. Irene Renner, aged 84, of Columbus, Ohio returned home to Jesus on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Irene is rejoining the love of her life, Gerald Renner. Also awaiting her at the pearly gates are her son Robert Renner, sister Barbara Wright, brother Robert Riggle, great-grandson Gabriel Fares, and her parents Geneva and Russel Riggle. Irene is survived by many multitudes of friends and family that love her, including her daughter, Jeri Sphar (Keith); daughter-in-law, Laura Renner; granddaughters, Briana Renner (Eric), Rebecca Fares (Vincent), Kayla Renner (Nick), Tricia Renner (Ty), Sara Renner, Jennifer Dunlap (Zach); and great-grandchildren, Arabella Fares, Liliana Fares and Andrew Arras. Irene's greatest love was her family, and to know Irene was to love her. Irene enjoyed many many things such as Buckeye football, spending warm summer days on her front porch, keeping the birds in her front yard well supplied with bird food, watching her great-children on their tree swing, her church, the Hallmark channel, and, above all else, her family. She was a renowned distributor of popsicles and peanut M&Ms to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The love that Irene imparted to those that knew her will continue to create ripples in the minds of those that were lucky enough to know her long after her death. It did not take much to make her day, a call, a visit, a kiss and a hug. Her true joy in life was to make her family's lives better, and she was proud of all of them. It is once in a lifetime that a person meets someone that will stay with you in your heart forever, and Irene was that person. Irene's family is blessed that there is a part of her in each of us, that she gave to us and asked for nothing in return. Please join her family in celebrating her life at 12Noon Monday, July 13, 2020 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 225 School House Lane, Columbus, where friends will be received after 10a.m. Monday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Please observe social distance and wear a mask. Arrangements by Heart & Hope by Schoedinger; www.heartandhope.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in her honor to Concordia Lutheran Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Concordia Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

0 entries
