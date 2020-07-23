1/1
Irene Rodriguez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodriguez, Irene
1932 - 2020
Irene Rodriguez, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 22, 1932 in Bayonne, NJ to George and Elizabeth (Murdock) McLean. She married her husband, Steve, a career military veteran and traveled the world with him for 22 years, while raising five rowdy children. Irene retired from Farmers Insurance Company, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Obetz and the Groveport YMCA. She loved to read, travel and do anything that was adventurous. Irene really enjoyed family gatherings, celebrating holidays. She was very proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage, but mostly proud to be an American. She loved meeting people and never new a stranger. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will sadly be missed by her children, Steven (Barbara) Rodriguez, James (Patti) Rodriguez, Marcus (Leslie) Rodriguez, Colleen (Robert) Brumfield and Daniel (Maria) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Tana (Jeff), Justin, Tara (Shawn), Beth, Jessica (JD), Brennan (Ana), Adam, Cory (Brittany), Leah (Calvin), Steven, Ian, Ryan (Valerie) and James (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Chloie, Jeremiah, Mason, Thaddaeus, Guy, Anya, Pierce, May, Olivia, Talia, Edison, Elliott and Jacob. Irene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Steve Rodriguez Jr., brothers Jimmy and Sammy McLean, sisters Bessie McLean and Gina McClure. Irene was a fun, loving, spirit. She would not want us to be sad but to be happy and celebrate her life. Her beautiful smile and laugh will be missed. We were so blessed to call her mom and she has given us many happy memories to cherish. Friends and family may call from 2-3pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 1080 Obetz Rd, Columbus, OH 43207, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The service will be held at the church immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Mount Carmel Hospice. The family would to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
03:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
I will never forget the laughter we shared when we got together. Say hi to my mom and share some wine.
Vince Miller Jr
Family
July 23, 2020
I only had the pleasure of meeting Irene once, but I know how dear she was to her family and how much she will be missed. My condolences.
Janine Wahlgren
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved