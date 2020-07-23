Rodriguez, Irene
1932 - 2020
Irene Rodriguez, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 22, 1932 in Bayonne, NJ to George and Elizabeth (Murdock) McLean. She married her husband, Steve, a career military veteran and traveled the world with him for 22 years, while raising five rowdy children. Irene retired from Farmers Insurance Company, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Obetz and the Groveport YMCA. She loved to read, travel and do anything that was adventurous. Irene really enjoyed family gatherings, celebrating holidays. She was very proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage, but mostly proud to be an American. She loved meeting people and never new a stranger. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will sadly be missed by her children, Steven (Barbara) Rodriguez, James (Patti) Rodriguez, Marcus (Leslie) Rodriguez, Colleen (Robert) Brumfield and Daniel (Maria) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Tana (Jeff), Justin, Tara (Shawn), Beth, Jessica (JD), Brennan (Ana), Adam, Cory (Brittany), Leah (Calvin), Steven, Ian, Ryan (Valerie) and James (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Chloie, Jeremiah, Mason, Thaddaeus, Guy, Anya, Pierce, May, Olivia, Talia, Edison, Elliott and Jacob. Irene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Steve Rodriguez Jr., brothers Jimmy and Sammy McLean, sisters Bessie McLean and Gina McClure. Irene was a fun, loving, spirit. She would not want us to be sad but to be happy and celebrate her life. Her beautiful smile and laugh will be missed. We were so blessed to call her mom and she has given us many happy memories to cherish. Friends and family may call from 2-3pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 1080 Obetz Rd, Columbus, OH 43207, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The service will be held at the church immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Mount Carmel Hospice. The family would to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.