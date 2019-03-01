|
|
Shrieve, Irene
1943 - 2019
Irene L. Shrieve, age 75, Thursday, February 28, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Veteran USAF. She always put others before herself. Survived by husband of 53 years, Walter Shrieve; daughters, Tracey (Paul) Heise, Lori Shrieve; son, Michael (Joyce) Shrieve; grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Gabrielle, Austin, Madison (Cody), Tena, Jason; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Daniel, Maci; sister, Phyllis (Wilson) Triol; brother, Adam (Jeanne) Lengel; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Samuel and Grace Lengel, grandson Cameron Tindall, brother Ralph (Lorie) Lengel. She spent most of her time taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019, 1 PM, Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019