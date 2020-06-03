Walters, Irene
1939 - 2020
Virgie Irene Walters, age 81, of Columbus, OH, passed away June 1, 2020. She was born January 14, 1939 in Richlands, VA to the late Roynald and Dora Nelson. Virgie worked as a Forman for Techneglas (formerly Owens-Illinois of Columbus) for nearly 40 years. She was always there for her family/ friends and was known for her love of gardening, and family. She was a loving and tremendously caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, two brothers and her daughter. Virgie is survived by her husband, Roy Walters; son, Ron Walters; grandson Rick (Kandi) Bryant; granddaughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Woken; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.