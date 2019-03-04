|
|
Frederick, Iris A.
1934 - 2019
Iris Ana Fredrick, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Iris was born on December 14, 1934 in Corozal, Puerto Rico to the late Amadeo and Emilia (Rodriguez) Roca. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert V. Frederick; sons, Mark S. (Stephanie Watson) Frederick and Christopher C. (Kathleen) Frederick; grandchildren, Samuel, Elliot, Nicklaus, Madeline and Michael; brothers and sisters in the US and Puerto Rico. Iris received her RN degree in Puerto Rico and met Bob while he was stationed in San Juan in the Navy. They were married in 1960 in Columbus at St. Mary Magdalene Church. Over her working career, Iris was an O.R. nurse, psychiatric nurse, and later had a lengthy career at Northland Terrace Nursing Home. She finished her career as a professor at Columbus State. Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Dr., Columbus, OH 43229. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019