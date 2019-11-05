Home

Iris E. White

Iris E. White Obituary
White, Iris E.
1937 - 2019
Iris "Sam" E. White, 81, of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Iris Rogers and Eugene Mayenschein and beloved dog, Buffy. Iris was retired from Watkins Printing Company after many years of service. She is survived by her loving family, sister, Mary Lou Porter of Indiana; sons, Rudy (Anna) DeFide, Steven (Terri) DeFide; daughter, Christine DeFide; grandchildren, Melissa (Don), Brandi (Greg), Sarah, Valerie, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Addison and Madelyn. Services will be privately held. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
